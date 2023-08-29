Officials said the fire has since been extinguished and no injuries were reported. When the fire first started, someone was able to release the boat from its dock and it floated away from shore.

Seabrook firefighters extinguish flames after burning boat seen floating on Clear Lake in Seabrook

SEABROOK, Texas (KTRK) -- A fire destroyed a boat on Clear Lake on Tuesday morning.

An ABC13 viewer shared a video of the boat up in flames while it floated on the water.

In a post on social media at 6:40 a.m., the Seabrook Volunteer Fire Department said it was responding to the fire in the 2500 block of Nasa Parkway, which is near Classic Café and Cabo Club.

Fortunately, someone was able to release the boat from where it was docked and it floated away from shore.

Video shows firefighters in a boat of their own, making their way to the flaming vessel.

In an update shortly before 10 a.m., the Seabrook Volunteer Fire Department said the fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.

Officials said it appears the fire was electrical in origin, though the investigation into exactly what happened is ongoing.