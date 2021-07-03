COVID-19 outbreak reported among Galveston Co. church members after camp

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- More than 125 adults and youth from a Galveston County church camp event have tested positive for COVID-19, the church said in a statement to its members.
The Clear Creek Community Church youth ministry camp was held at a facility near Giddings, Texas, last month.
"Unfortunately, upon return from camp, 125+ campers and adults reported to us that they tested positive for COVID-19," church officials said in a statement. "Additionally, hundreds more were exposed to COVID-19 at camp. And hundreds of others were likely exposed when infected people returned home from camp. We seek to remain in contact with those impacted. If you, or someone in your family, begins to have symptoms, please seek medical attention immediately."
Galveston County Health District officials said Friday they were investigating the outbreak at the five-day event that was attended by around 450 adults and children in sixth through 12th grades. The first case was reported to them on June 27.
Health officials in Galveston County said they were looking into 20 of the reported cases. There was no word Saturday on if any of those infected had been vaccinated prior to the camp.
News of the outbreak has forced Clear Creek Community Church leaders to cancel services for Sunday, July 4 and Wednesday, July 7.
"From the beginning of the pandemic, we have sought to love our neighbors by practicing strict safety protocols," church officials said in a statement. "We are surprised and saddened by this turn of events. Our hearts break for those infected with the virus. Please pray for a speedy and complete recovery for all of those affected."
The church held the event at the Tejas Camp & Retreat near Giddings, a Christian retreat center. The facility has guidance related to COVID-19 prevention on its website. It wasn't clear if participants from other churches were in contact with Clear Creek Community Church members during the same week.
COVID-19 outbreak reported among Galveston Co. church members after camp
COVID-19 OUTBREAK
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News