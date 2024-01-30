Texans' CJ Stroud just added a new title to his brilliant rookie year

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- C.J. Stroud has a new title to add to his brief but promising NFL career: Pro Bowl quarterback.

On Tuesday, the NFL selected the 22-year-old Houston Texans star and leading Offensive Rookie of the Year finalist to take Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' spot on the AFC roster for this coming weekend's Pro Bowl Games. Mahomes is Super Bowl-bound and will forego the NFL's all-star event in Orlando.

The Texans will also send rookie defensive end Will Anderson Jr. and veteran offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Pro Bowl.

According to the Texans, Stroud is the first rookie QB to make the Pro Bowl since New England's Mac Jones in 2021. The Ohio State alum is also the second rookie QB in franchise history to make the Pro Bowl.

The league is billing the Pro Bowl Games as not your father's traditional Pro Bowls of the past.

The event takes place over two days, with a skills competition on Thursday and a series of flag football games on Sunday.

Aside from events like precision passing and best catch, the skills competition adds some un-football-like contests, including closest-to-the-pin driving and dodgeball.

Flag football is the main event on Sunday, but the league's best and brightest also get to compete in a Madden NFL gaming event and a "move the chains" lineman competition.

ABC13's sister network, ESPN, carries the Thursday Skills Showdown at 6 p.m.



Then, the Pro Bowl Games Championship airs Sunday, Feb. 4, at 2 p.m., on ABC13, as well as sister networks ESPN, Disney XD, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes.

