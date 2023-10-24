City leaders fighting crime and trash in green spaces with 'Keep Our Parks Safe and Clean' campaign

The City of Houston and Clear Channel Outdoors announced a new partnership designed to combat trash and crime in city parks.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Clear Channel Outdoor and the City of Houston announced a new partnership Tuesday designed to combat trash and crime in parks.

If you've ever gone through a park and noticed trash or unsavory characters, the city wants to know about it.

City officials are kicking off a new year-long "Keep Our Parks Safe and Clean" billboard campaign to get that message across.

"What we are asking people to do is take ownership on your own park. Pick up your trash. And we are partnering with police to make parks safe. If you feel safe in the parks, you will be a happy camper," Mayor Sylvester Turner said in a Tuesday morning press conference.

The effort to keep city green areas clean and safe is getting a boost from Clear Channel Outdoors, which donated more than 100 billboard spaces that will have messages on display.

"Take it as a warning when you see these signs. People who want to come in and do bad (things) in our parks - we will locate you, and we will arrest you," HPD Chief Troy Finner said.

You can expect to see the billboards starting next week. They will be placed all around town in both English and Spanish and should be up for about a year.

