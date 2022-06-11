Houston-area heat advisory issued, drought expected to worsen

HOUSTON, TEXAS (KTRK) -- Southeast Texas is already heating up more than 10 days before the official start of summer."I feel like the sun is just really hovering over you and just really kissing you," laughed Houstonian Roba ElShiekh.Most of the area is under a heat advisory on May 11, as heat indices are expected to reach 108 degrees or hotter.In Harris County, Judge Lina Hidalgo met with ERCOT leaders."What's different this year is a lingering concern because of the increase in energy demand," Hidalgo said. "We know the grid is not where we want it to be. Although there is more work on a state level, they tell us that there have been improvements. We always hope for the best but we have to prepare for the worst."City leaders in Katy are already asking residents to conserve water.This drought is nowhere near as intense as what we saw in 2011.But, when you enter summer already in a drought, it usually gets hotter and drier."As soon as you hop out of the shower, you feel fresh and the next thing you know you're sweating again," explained Mayor Fernandez. "We're born and raised Houston, Texas, so these days there's nothing to it."