CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Kayla Nguyen

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE SPIRIT CATEGORY!

Meet the CITGO Distinguished Scholar for May

NAME: Kayla Nguyen

HIGH SCHOOL: Alief Early College High School

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Kayla is a star student and member of Texas Alliance for Minorities in Engineering, and Future Business Leaders of America. She exemplifies school spirit as a Cross Country athlete, where she works to encourage her peers and raise funds for team supplies. She also finds time to mentor underclassmen through the No Knight Left behind program.

GOALS: Kayla plans to major in finance at the University of Houston. She aims to find a career as a business consultant.