Major damage reported inside Aldine-area church after mysterious fire, HFD says

HCFMO Investigators are assisting Little York Fire Dept on the scene of a church fire in the 15700 block of Henry road. There are no injuries. The origin and cause investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/ztGxm1e0MR — @hcfmo (@hcfmo) July 1, 2022

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A fire caused a partial roof collapse at a church in the Aldine area, according to Houston Fire Department.The fire broke out at about 10:45 p.m. Thursday at Iglesia Evangelica Cristiana Espiritual Church in the 15700 block of Henry Road.The church was empty, so no one was hurt.There was a lot of damage inside, so the church will have to find a new place to hold services.An investigation is underway to determine how the fire started.