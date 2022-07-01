church fire

Major damage reported inside Aldine-area church after mysterious fire, HFD says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A fire caused a partial roof collapse at a church in the Aldine area, according to Houston Fire Department.

The fire broke out at about 10:45 p.m. Thursday at Iglesia Evangelica Cristiana Espiritual Church in the 15700 block of Henry Road.



The church was empty, so no one was hurt.

There was a lot of damage inside, so the church will have to find a new place to hold services.

An investigation is underway to determine how the fire started.
