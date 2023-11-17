25-year-old missing for a week after arriving at Big Bend, NPS says

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- Multiple agencies are currently working to find 25-year-old Houston woman Christy Perry, who disappeared in Big Bend National Park.

According to the National Park Service, Perry's family reported that she did not return home from her trip.

A close family friend confirmed with ABC13 that Perry did not tell anyone the details of her itinerary but did appear to be there on a planned vacation.

According to the NPS, Perry picked up a rental car in Midland, Texas, and arrived in Big Bend National Park on Nov. 9.

The park service said she never showed up for her camping reservation that night at the Chisos Basin Campground.

Perry's vehicle was later located at the trailhead for the Lost Mine Trail.

According to the park service, this trail climbs steeply through the woodlands of the Chisos Mountains.

On Wednesday, Park Rangers and U.S. Border Patrol agents searched the trail.

Multiple airplanes are currently searching from above.

The Texas Game Wardens, Los Diablos fire crew, and other agencies are assisting in search efforts.

The trail is currently closed until further notice.

Perry is described as 5 feet 2 inches, weighs 100 pounds, and has brown hair and a fair complexion, according to the NPS.

