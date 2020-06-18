Christopher Columbus statue in Houston vandalized 3 times in 1 week

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6244666" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In the video, see the damage done for a second straight night on the Christopher Columbus statue in a Houston park.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For the third time in a week, the statue of Christopher Columbus has been vandalized.The statue, which is located in Bell Park along Montrose Boulevard, was splattered with tomato sauce.It was commissioned by the Italian American Organizations of Greater Houston Inc. and donated in 1992.Last Thursday, vandals splashed red paint all over the status, while attaching a cardboard sign with the message, "Rip the head from your oppressor."By Friday, one of the hands was chopped off.Critics have said Columbus should not be viewed as someone who 'discovered' America, but as a foreign conqueror who enslaved natives.