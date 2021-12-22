feel good

Houston Texans stars helps single moms and kids have a Christmas they'll never forget

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Christmas party created for single mothers and their children was a huge hit Tuesday night. Ashley Home Store, AK Law Firm, and Walmart helped make it happen.

The families were treated to a gourmet dinner from Eddie V's Prime Seafood, surprise gifts, festive fun, but that's not all. The same families went on a shopping spree at a Walmart in west Houston.


Christmas came early for 15 families, and Santa looked a lot more like a Texan than Old Saint Nick. It was all smiling at the store as single moms and their kids got ready to go shopping.

"This, to them, is everything. Not just for them. It's everything for me, too," said mom Ashley McCraine, whose youngest kids are one and three.

Walmart, along with Gracewood and Legacy Philanthropy teamed up with Laremy Tunsil's Divine Tree and the Texans to give families like theirs the Christmas they deserve.

"To be honest with you, this is like their first real Christmas. Last year, we were on the verge of being evicted. Lost my job. Lost my car. Fighting to get unemployment. So, we really didn't have a Christmas," McCraine said.


This year, McCraine's kids can have exactly what they want and it's all thanks to a $5,000 donation.

"Walmart is always about giving back to the community, and the fact that we are able to host an event like this means a lot to us and our associates as well," said Walmart store manager, Yolanda Preston.

It perhaps means the most to the moms who are single, yet supported.

"There's still generosity in the world," McCraine said.
