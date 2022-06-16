Christian Wood trade: Houston gets Dallas' No. 26 pick and 4 players including Boban Marjanovic

The Rockets are trading Christian Wood to Dallas for the 26th pick in the 2022 draft, Boban Marjanovic, Trey Burke and Marquese Chriss, sources tell ESPN.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 16, 2022
Dallas will send Boban Marjanovic, Marquese Chriss, Trey Burke and Sterling Brown to Houston, sources said, creating roster flexibility and adding a productive big man.
The video above is from a Jan. 3, 2022, report on a mid-game incident involving Christian Wood and Kevin Porter Jr.
Wood, 26, averaged 19.1 points and 9.9 rebounds during his two seasons with the Rockets. He is due to make $14.3 million for the 2022-23 season, the final year of his contract.
Upgrading at center was one of the Mavs' primary goals entering the offseason in the wake of their run to the Western Conference finals.
The Rockets now have the Nos. 3, 17 and 26 picks in the June 23 draft.
Rockets were looking to move Christian Wood to clear playing time for Alperen Sengun and likely the No. 3 overall pick, whether that’s Paolo Banchero or Chet Holmgren. They pounced on chance to acquire a first-round pick (and no long-term salary) in the process.— Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) June 16, 2022