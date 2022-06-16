Houston Rockets

Christian Wood trade: Houston gets Dallas' No. 26 pick and 4 players including Boban Marjanovic

Trey Burke, Marquese Chriss, and Sterling Brown are also heading to Houston.
By Tim MacMahon and Adrian Wojnarowski
HOUSTON, Texas -- The Dallas Mavericks are acquiring center/power forward Christian Wood from the Houston Rockets in exchange for the No. 26 pick in the 2022 NBA draft and four players with expiring contracts, sources told ESPN.



Dallas will send Boban Marjanovic, Marquese Chriss, Trey Burke and Sterling Brown to Houston, sources said, creating roster flexibility and adding a productive big man.

The video above is from a Jan. 3, 2022, report on a mid-game incident involving Christian Wood and Kevin Porter Jr.

Wood, 26, averaged 19.1 points and 9.9 rebounds during his two seasons with the Rockets. He is due to make $14.3 million for the 2022-23 season, the final year of his contract.

Upgrading at center was one of the Mavs' primary goals entering the offseason in the wake of their run to the Western Conference finals.

The Rockets now have the Nos. 3, 17 and 26 picks in the June 23 draft.

