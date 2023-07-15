Investigators say a teenager was 15 at the time of a woman's killing that he's accused of committing last year. This week, he just turned 17 and will be charged as an adult in the case.

Teen accused of shooting 18-year-old woman in the head when he was 15, records show

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two days before Christian Ramirez turned 17 years old, he was certified as an adult in Harris County on a count of murder.

Kiera Blackshear, 18, was shot and killed inside of an apartment in the 400 block of Greens Road in Greenspoint on June 7, 2022.

Houston police identified Ramirez as the person behind it. At the time of Blackshear's death, Ramirez was 15 years old.

Sources close to the investigation said he found that Blackshear was receiving texts from other men. However, the extent of their relationship is unclear.

Following the shooting, police said the suspect and witnesses took off from the scene.

Ramirez is being held on a $500,000 bond. If he is released, he will be subject to home arrest.

PREVIOUS STORY: Woman dies after being shot in head at apartment complex in north Houston, police say

During probable cause court on Friday afternoon, prosecutors said he has a lengthy criminal history as a juvenile in both Fort Bend and Wharton counties.

Ramirez's probation was recently revoked on counts of aggravated assault, aggravated robbery, and theft, according to prosecutors.

He also has a pending charge of attempted capital murder of a peace officer in Wharton County. ABC13 has reached out to officials to learn the details surrounding that charge.

"He then picked up an attempted capital murder case of a peace officer, which is also pending in Wharton County, and was released as a juvenile when he picked up this murder case in June of 2022," a prosecutor told the judge in court.

The timeline of when the probation revocation and attempted capital murder charge occurred against the murder is unclear.

Because juvenile records are kept confidential, it is unclear when Ramirez was arrested and charged originally in the murder case.

Now that he has been certified as an adult in the case, meaning he will be tried as an adult, records moving forward will be public.

Days after the shooting in Greenspoint, Houston police released a man's photo who they deemed a person of interest.

According to a spokesperson for the department, that man is not considered a suspect in the case. He was a witness.

Ramirez is due in Judge Brian Warren's court on Monday morning.

