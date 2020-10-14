Become a tourist in your own city: Must-see spots in Asiatown

Houston's Asiatown has a rich history and is home to dozens of different cultures. You don't have to look far to find iconic landmarks.The Chinese Community Center offers Asian Heritage Tours, where they explore cultural sites, landmarks, and the best shopping spots in Asiatown.Some spots to check out with your family include the Teo Chew Temple, the Vietnam War Memorial, and the community's Asian supermarkets.If you would like to learn more about the Center's tours, visit ccchouston.org/tour.