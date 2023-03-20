17-year-old accused of paralyzing woman in violent Chinatown robbery expected in court Monday

The 17-year-old was supposed to make his first court appearance last week, but it went on without him because he was reportedly being combative.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 17-year-old accused of brutally robbing a woman in Chinatown last month is set to appear in court Monday morning.

Joseph Harrell has been charged with aggravated assault and aggravated robbery after police said he was caught on camera physically assaulting Nhung Truong.

More than a month later, Truong still cannot walk.

This will be the first time we see Harrell since he was arrested late last week. He was supposed to make an initial court appearance on Friday, but it went on without him because he was reportedly being combative.

Harrell is the only person caught on surveillance video, but he's not the only one facing charges in this case.

Zy'Nika Woods, 19, is charged with robbery, court records show.

Woods allegedly served as Harrell's getaway driver that followed Troung from a bank to the site of the beating and robbery on Feb. 23.

Harrell was already out on bond for a weapons charge when the incident took place and is being charged with another robbery that took place less than two weeks later.

As for Truong, she was robbed and suffered broken ribs, a fractured spine, and is paralyzed from the waist down.

We spoke with her via her daughter last weekend.

"I'm feeling very scared. They're coming after us. I need everyone to help us so they can get the punishment they deserve," she said.

A GoFundMe set up for Troung has raised more than $260,000.

Harrell is expected in court at 9 a.m. on Monday.

