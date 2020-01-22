mother arrested

Mom accused of smothering her 3 kids to death, including 7-month-old

PHOENIX, Arizona -- Police are learning more information in the death of three children, all under the age of four, whose mother is accused of killing them.

Rachel Henry, 22, faces three counts of first-degree murder after police say she admitted to smothering each child to death.

According to authorities, a relative called 911 Monday night. When police arrived, they found a 3-year-old boy, a 1-year-old girl, and a 7-month-old girl unresponsive inside the house. Officers performed CPR, but it was too late.

Investigators say Henry told them that she thwarted an attempt by her 3-year-old son to protect his 1-year-old sister. The boy kicked and punched his mother and yelled for her to stop, but Henry chased him away, according to court records.

Henry then did the same with the 3-year-old and 7-month-old girl as she sang to them while allegedly covering their nose and mouth.

RELATED: Mom arrested after admitting to killing her 3 kids, police say

Henry later laid the kids down as if they were taking a nap, documents state.

Firefighters received a call from the home reporting a drowning. Relatives initially believed illness may have been a factor, but police said they were confident the mother killed the children.

Henry's friend, who did not want to be identified, said this is not the girl she grew up with in Oklahoma.

"I'm disappointed, I'm heartbroken, and I don't understand how she could do something like that," she said.

Police also added that Henry struggled with addiction and investigators found that Family Welfare Services in Oklahoma went as far as taking her kids away because of her drug problem.

In court, Henry was given a $3 million bond.

"I do think the size of the bond is appropriate based on the accusations we hear in these initial hearings," the judge said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arizonamurderchild deathu.s. & worldparents chargedmother arresteddeath investigation
MOTHER ARRESTED
'Kids are safe': Stepdad of missing Idaho children says
2 children save baby sister from being strangled by mother
Mom of 2 missing Idaho children arrested in Hawaii
Mom in custody after baby dies of meth intoxication
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News