Cypress mom accused of leaving 2-year-old home alone while she went to a bar, court alleges

A court hearing revealed that a Cypress mom accused of leaving her 2-year-old child alone at home was arrested before for the same offense.

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities put a mother behind bars, accusing her of leaving her 2-year-old child at home for more than two hours while she went to a bar.

The allegation is alarming, and according to a judge, this isn't the first time law enforcement has arrested Ashley Dixon for doing this.

Prosecutors said Dixon left her child alone inside their Cypress home for more than two hours while she went to what court documents call a "wine establishment."

She faces a felony charge of abandoning a child with intent to return.

On Monday, a judge set Dixon's bond at $15,000.

"Ms. Dixon is currently under supervision in another jurisdiction for essentially the same offense: child abandonment. Since it appears that Ms. Dixon's current supervision did not stop her from engaging in the same type of criminal behavior, the court finds that she does pose an ongoing threat," the judge said.

ABC13 searched records in multiple counties for that prior charge but is still waiting for more details.

