Houston mother arrested after allegedly abandoning toddler in car while she drank at a club

A tow truck driver spotted a toddler sleeping in a car, alone after midnight. Documents say the boy's mom was found drinking in a club nearby.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The mother of a 3-year-old son has been charged with endangering a child after he was found sleeping alone in an illegally parked car early Monday morning.

The Houston Police Department said they got a call around 12:25 a.m. Monday regarding that car in the 2400 block of Windbern Street.

A tow truck driver noticed the sleeping child when he came to remove the vehicle.

Court documents say the child's mother, Brandy Brown, was drinking at a club in the 2400 block of Wheeler Avenue as this was taking place. She has been charged with endangering a child.

The 3-year-old boy wasn't injured and was picked up by an uncle, according to a spokesperson with the Houston Police Department.

Court records show Brown was convicted of a DWI charge last month and had a suspended license at the time of this arrest.