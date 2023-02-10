4-year-old hospitalized after being hit in apparent road rage shooting in Katy, deputies say

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office says the 4-year-old was shot in the arm and is now recovering in the hospital.

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 4-year-old is recovering in the hospital after being hit in an apparent road rage shooting in Katy Thursday night, according to deputies.

Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office deputies said they responded to a child being shot at Texas Children's Hospital due to a road rage incident.

When deputies arrived, they worked with Houston police, who told them they began investigating the report believing it happened in their jurisdiction, FBCSO said.

After further investigation, deputies said the road rage shooting might have happened in the 25000 block of Tancy Ranch Court.

Deputies said the 4-year-old sustained one gunshot wound to the arm and is in stable condition.

This is an ongoing investigation and ABC13 will update you as more information becomes available.

