Good Samaritans save toddler from drowning at apartment pool in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A toddler was saved from drowning at a pool in a southeast Houston apartment complex Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Houston Police Department officers responded to a possible drowning call at the Cabo San Lucas Apartments near the Gulf Freeway and Ledge Street.

Upon arrival, police said they discovered a small child had wandered out of the apartment he lives in and fell into the community swimming pool.

Luckily, a nurse leaving to go to work heard the commotion and another resident jumped into the pool to save the child, HPD said.

The nurse was able to perform CPR on the toddler, who was transported to the hospital, HPD said.

Authorities said the child was breathing and conscious when being transported.

