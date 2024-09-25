4-year-old makes miraculous recovery after almost drowning in La Porte thanks to quick response

A 4-year-old boy's parents told ABC13 he's a miracle after he almost died last week in La Porte Bay but was saved by the quick actions of nearby construction workers and a mailman.

A 4-year-old boy's parents told ABC13 he's a miracle after he almost died last week in La Porte Bay but was saved by the quick actions of nearby construction workers and a mailman.

A 4-year-old boy's parents told ABC13 he's a miracle after he almost died last week in La Porte Bay but was saved by the quick actions of nearby construction workers and a mailman.

A 4-year-old boy's parents told ABC13 he's a miracle after he almost died last week in La Porte Bay but was saved by the quick actions of nearby construction workers and a mailman.

LA PORTE BAY, Texas (KTRK) -- A near drowning in the La Porte Bay about two weeks ago has a happy ending.

It's been two weeks since 4-year-old Azreal nearly lost his life, and things are seemingly back to normal as he's made a full and miraculous recovery.

On Tuesday, his parents are calling him a miracle.

"Just perfect and healthy," the boy's mom, Amanda Erne, said.

On Sept. 12, air medical had to make a dramatic rescue after the 4-year-old nearly drowned in La Porte Bay near his home after getting out of his house while his parents were sleeping.

Neighbors like Dana Barnhardt said the situation haunted them for a week as they wondered what they could have done to help the child.

"There used to be a gate there, but from the construction, they had taken it down. Something he's never done before. He's never gone out on his own. He never likes being more than five feet away from us. It was just something we could not have expected," Erne said.

Seven days after nearly dying, Azreal was up and walking as doctors told his family all his tests came back great.

"He is a miracle. To go through that and need CPR and a life flight, and not even a week later, he at his baseline exactly the way he was," Erne said.

Erne said they've taken extra security steps at their home to ensure this never happens again.

"There's a chain on there. There's a safety knob. There's a bell on our door," Erne said.

Erne said she's overwhelmed by guilt and told ABC13 she's grateful her son is alive and has his entire life ahead of him.

On Tuesday afternoon, Azreal made thank you cards for some of his heroes, including a construction worker and a mailman who pulled him out of the water and gave him CPR as help was on the way.

For updates on this story, follow Daniela Hurtado on Facebook, X and Instagram.

