Child hospitalized after wandering off and falling into pond in SW Harris Co., sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A child was hospitalized Tuesday evening after wandering off and falling into a pond in southwest Harris County, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

Deputies responded to the scene in the 4400 block of Waterside Cove Lane near Sam Houston Tollway and Summerlyn Drive.

That's where authorities learned that a child, possibly a 7-year-old, wandered off. Authorities performed CPR on the child, who was taken to the hospital.

The child's condition is unknown.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.