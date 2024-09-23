Child wanders alone in W. Harris Co. neighborhood, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- On Monday, deputies found a child wandering alone in a west Harris County neighborhood, and they want more information about the small boy.
The Harris County Sheriff's Office District 4 Patrol shared some information about the boy on social media, identifying him as a Black male, approximately 3 to 5 years old.
The child wandered in the 4300 block of Tristan Ridge near the Cypress Meadow neighborhood and behind Lone Star College-Cypress Center.
Authorities didn't mention the boy's condition or whether he was harmed.
The sheriff's office wants anyone with information to contact its non-emergency line at 713-221-6000.