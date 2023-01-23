Man, 32, wanted on child trafficking and pornography charges out of Harris County

Harris County investigators are asking anyone with information on Joshua Morris to contact the sheriff's office at 713-274-9100.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 32-year-old man is wanted on child trafficking charges, and investigators with the Harris County Sheriff's Office are asking the public for more information to help find him.

Joshua Morris is wanted on two counts of sexual performance by a child, two counts of trafficking of a child prohibited and possession with intent to promote child pornography.

Morris is described as a Black man, who is 5'8" and weighs 165 pounds.

Anyone with information on Morris' whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 713-274-9100.

The video above is from ABC13's 24/7 livestream, where you can find news updates.