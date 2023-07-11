Child and dog found sweating inside car with no A/C, Pct. 4 says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities found a mother, her child and their dog asleep in a car with the air conditioning turned off for hours overnight in north Harris County, the Precinct 4 Constable's Office said.

At around 2 a.m., Tuesday, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 100 block of E. Richey Road for a welfare check.

When they arrived, they found the woman, the child and pet had been asleep for about three hours in the vehicle, which was turned off.

The child, who was sweating profusely, was found in the backseat, while the dog was hyperventilating, deputies said.

The woman was arrested for child endangerment and cruelty to an animal.

The child was released to a family member after EMS evaluated her.

With the dangerous temperatures, remember that it can get very hot inside a non-running vehicle.

The Precinct 1 Constable's Office performed a hot car demonstration to show how dangerous the heat can get. In less than 10 minutes, the car reached 120 degrees Fahrenheit.

Even after an hour in the shade, a car can reach an average of 100 degrees, researchers found during one study in 2018.

