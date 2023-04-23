A 2-year-old girl was inside a car when shots were fired, injuring a man, at an Exxon gas station on the Eastex Freeway, according to Houston police.

2-year-old inside car when man was shot while parked at gas station in northeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is recovering in the hospital Sunday morning after his car, with a child inside, was shot multiple times at a gas station in northeast Houston.

Houston police said the shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday at the Exxon Gas Station at 10801 Eastex Freeway. Witnesses told investigators the car was parked when about three to four armed Black men began shooting at the vehicle.

Investigators said the victim then drove across the street to the Chevron at 3810 Little York Road, where officers ultimately found him.

"They found the (victim) bleeding from the head," Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre said.

Police said the victim was grazed by a bullet and was transported to Ben Taub Hospital.

The video of the scene shows two bullet holes in the windshield and about five bullet holes in the front passenger side door.

Officers with the Houston Police Department also found a 2-year-old girl in the victim's car, who was uninjured and was turned over to family members. Investigators said the man is expected to survive.

At this time, it is unclear what the motive was, and there is no word on whether any arrests have been made.

The investigation has been turned over to the Harris County Sheriff's Office because the area is on the border between city and county jurisdiction.

