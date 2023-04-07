The child was rushed to the hospital after family members located the toddler on Friday. The child's condition was not immediately known.

3-year-old hospitalized after being found at bottom of pool in Montgomery Co., officials say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 3-year-old has been hospitalized after being found at the bottom of a pool on Friday afternoon, according to the South Montgomery County Fire Department.

The video above is from ABC13's 24/7 Live Streaming Channel.

Officials say it happened on Rose Trace Drive near Legends Ridge Drive.

RELATED: Young child taken to hospital after potential drowning in Humble-area subdivision, constable says

Family members located and rescued the child, officials said.

When fire officials arrived, CPR was started, and the child was taken to Texas Children's Hospital in The Woodlands for further evaluation.

It is unclear when or how long the child was in the pool, or if there was any supervision.

An investigation into what happened is ongoing.