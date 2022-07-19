drowning

Young child taken to hospital after potential drowning in Humble-area subdivision, constable says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are investigating a possible drowning involving a young child in the Humble area.

According to Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman, there was a heavy police presence at a home on Par Two Circle in the Walden on Lake Houston subdivision on Tuesday morning.

EMS and fire officials responded to the scene, and a young child was reportedly transported to a local hospital.

The child's age and condition were unknown.

Herman said constable deputies were also responding to the hospital.

"We are praying for a good outcome and everyone on scene!" Herman said in a social media post.

