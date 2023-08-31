SkyEye flew above Houston's East End on Thursday, where police responded to a child being hit by a vehicle.

Child hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in Houston's East End, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A child has been hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle in Houston's East End Thursday evening, according to police.

The Houston Police Department said the incident happened at 7045 Navigation Boulevard, near 71st Street.

SkyEye flew over the active scene where HPD units could be seen responding. It's not immediately clear if the driver stayed at the scene.

Police said the child was taken to the hospital, but their condition remains unknown.

HPD did not confirm the child's age or how the events unfolded.