3-year-old hit by car in northwest Harris County, deputies say

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- A toddler was hit by a car in northwest Harris County Saturday afternoon, according to investigators.

At about 2:55 p.m., Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies responded to an auto-pedestrian crash at 27100 Northwest Freeway, near Texas Mesquite and Buc-ee's.

Deputies said a 3-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle in the Fairfield area and transported to the hospital in stable condition after being evaluated on scene by Cy-Fair EMS.

Investigators said everyone involved stayed at the scene and no arrests have been reported. It was not immediately known what led to the crash.

Eyewitness News reached out to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office for an update on the girl's condition but has not heard back.



