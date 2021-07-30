7-month-old found in stolen vehicle recovered in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after a 7-month-old was found inside a stolen car recovered in southwest Houston.The vehicle was found in the 9800 Meadowglen on Thursday. Police said the car was taken when the child's mom left the car running. But the suspect did not get far and abandoned the car and child down the block from where it was taken.It's unclear if any arrests have been made in the case or the condition of the child.