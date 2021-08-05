Child hospitalized after possible drowning in Spring area, authorities say

HAPPENING NOW: POSSIBLE DROWNING -LIFE FLIGHT EN ROUTE



Heavy police presence in the 3000 block of Hirschfield Road.



Constable Deputies are investigating a possible drowning involving a young child.



Life Flight is en route.



Investigation on scene continues. pic.twitter.com/7fbZ9LtO4z — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) August 5, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is ongoing into a possible drowning involving a child in the Spring area.Thursday afternoon, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Deputies respond to the 3000 block of Hirschfield Road to a possible child drowning.The child was taken to a hospital via LifeFlight in unknown condition.