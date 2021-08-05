Child hospitalized after possible drowning in Spring area, authorities say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is ongoing into a possible drowning involving a child in the Spring area.

Thursday afternoon, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Deputies respond to the 3000 block of Hirschfield Road to a possible child drowning.

The child was taken to a hospital via LifeFlight in unknown condition.



The video above is from a previous story.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
