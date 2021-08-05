Child hospitalized after possible drowning in Spring area, authorities say

Thursday afternoon, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Deputies respond to the 3000 block of Hirschfield Road to a possible child drowning.
The child was taken to a hospital via LifeFlight in unknown condition.
HAPPENING NOW: POSSIBLE DROWNING -LIFE FLIGHT EN ROUTE— Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) August 5, 2021
Heavy police presence in the 3000 block of Hirschfield Road.
Constable Deputies are investigating a possible drowning involving a young child.
Life Flight is en route.
Investigation on scene continues. pic.twitter.com/7fbZ9LtO4z
The video above is from a previous story.
This is a developing story. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.