child death

11-month-old girl found dead in bathtub in northwest Harris County

11-month-old girl found dead in bathtub in NW Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are looking into the death of an 11-month-old girl in northwest Harris County overnight.

Harris County sheriff's deputies were called to an apartment complex on West Road near Highway 6 around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies said they found the child dead in a bathtub.

According to investigators, the child was playing with her brother in the tub when the water got too high, and she drowned.

Officials were treating the incident as an accidental death. There was no word yet if any charges will be filed.
