2-year-old in critical condition after being found underwater at private pool in Aldine-area: HCSO

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 2-year-old boy is in critical condition following being found at the bottom of a pool at a park near the Aldine area, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a possible drowning at a private park in the 2000 block of Connorvale.

According to HCSO, it is unclear how long the child was underwater or if they were being watched.

The child was transported to the hospital for further evaluation.

There is an investigation ongoing, officials said.