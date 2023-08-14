1-year-old dies after drowning at Atascocita-area apartment on Sunday, according to HCSO

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 1-year-old child has died after drowning in an apartment complex pool on Sunday afternoon, according to Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. at the Lake Forest Apartments located at 19780 Atascocita Shores Drive.

According to deputies, an adult was looking after multiple kids at the pool when the young boy went underwater.

CPR was performed on the 1-year-old, and he was briefly brought back.

The toddler was taken to the hospital via Life Flight but was pronounced dead shortly after, according to HCSO.

The investigation is ongoing.