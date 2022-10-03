9-year-old recovering in hospital after being bitten by family dog in SW Houston, HFD says

The dog is staying with the family until it's handed over to BARC on Monday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 9-year-old is recovering in a hospital after being bitten several times by the family dog, according to the Houston Fire Department.

It happened at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday at an apartment complex in the 5600 block of Chimney Rock near Glenmont.

Officials said the dog is staying with the family for now but is set to be turned over to BARC sometime on Monday.

As for the child, they are expected to recover.

SEE RELATED STORY: Young child recovering from severe injuries after loose dog attack in Fresno

SEE ALSO: Authorities investigate dog wearing service vest that bit toddler at restaurant