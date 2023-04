9-month-old child confirmed dead after apparent drowning in N. Harris County, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 9-month-old baby has died after an apparent drowning in northwest Harris County, officials said.

According to HCSO, the incident happened at an apartment complex at 990 Cypress Station Drive at about 1. p.m. on Sunday.

Investigators said the child was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after.

Investigators have not spoken about how it happened or if any charges will be filed at this time.