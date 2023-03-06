3-year-old abused in early February on the road to recovery 1 month after being in a coma

'He's a fighter' the 3-year-old's great-aunt said. He was in a coma after suffering abuse allegedly at the hands of his mother's boyfriend in early February, police said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A child nearly killed after enduring a traumatic beating is now out of his coma.

While 3-year-old Nehemiah can't walk or talk yet, his family says he's doing much better than in late January when he was brought to the hospital by Life Flight, and doctors said he had no brain activity.

With his eyes open again and a will to keep fighting, 3-year-old Nehemiah is making strides and being called a miracle after fighting for his life while in a coma.

"Like I said, he's a fighter. I know God is working a miracle o him-he's alive. We weren't even sure about that. There's a miracle in him, and he's going to walk. I totally believe that," Emma Schiefer, Nehemiah's great aunt said.

Court records revealed that Nehemiah's mother's boyfriend allegedly had severely beaten him in early February. His mother, Jasmine Salas, was charged and is being held in the Harris County jail on a $150,000 bond for playing a role in the abuse.

Authorities say he was malnourished, had broken ribs, and a burn on his head.

The boyfriend, who Salas accused of abusing her child, is not the biological father of Nehemiah.

Court records reveal that police refered to him as a co-actor in the case, has not been charged.

"They should have no rights to be near a child, none," said Schiefer. She is Nehemiah's biological father's aunt. Nehemiah and his older brother are now under her custody.

CPS would not reveal if there was prior history between Salas and her children.

The family is unsure, at this point, if the 5-year-old was also hurt or if he had to witness what happened to his 3-year-old brother.

Schiefer asks the community to keep praying for the 3-year-old.

"It's going to be a journey. It's a lot. He went through a lot, but he's still here and still fighting," she said.

Their family looks forward to the day Nehemiah is smiling and playing again.

