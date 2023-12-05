Woman's bond set at $30K for allegedly hitting child who spoke to CPS, court documents say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was arrested after being accused of harming her child for speaking with Child Protective Services, court documents said.

Documents state that Tamisha Lashay Taylor was charged with injury to a child and retaliation.

Taylor is accused of hitting her 9-year-old son with her hand on Nov. 29, 2023, after CPS told Taylor that her son told them she allegedly abused him, documents allege.

It reportedly happened after Taylor told the child," If you all talk to CPS, then I am going to have to hit you."

Documents did not reveal the extent of any long history between the family and CPS.

It is unclear if Taylor has any other children.

Taylor's bond was set at $30,000.