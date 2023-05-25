The couple is accused of serious bodily injury to their son after a report from authorities states the child died of physical abuse, specifically from severe injuries to his brain and eyes.

Bond set for parents charged in death of child son after report says boy died of physical abuse

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A judge set bond Thursday at $200,000 each for the parents facing charges in their 2-year-old's death back in September of 2022.

Frederick Brown and Christin Patrick are accused of serious bodily injury to their son, Saint Brown.

When Houston police first showed up to the couple's apartment on Sept. 25, 2022, Brown and Patrick told officers that Saint died after falling down the stairs. A report from the Texas Department of Child and Family Services stated the child died of physical abuse, specifically from severe injuries to his brain and eyes.

The doctor who conducted the examination found the boy was covered in bruises, bite marks, cuts, and scars, and suffered from swelling and hemorrhaging. Saint's injuries were in various stages of healing, indicating he had been beaten several times, authorities said. The child was said to also be malnourished and weighed in the fifth percentile for his age.

An autopsy conducted by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences determined Saint suffered blunt force trauma and ruled his cause of death as a homicide.

Houston police arrested the couple on Wednesday on first-degree felony charges of serious bodily injury to a child. They appeared in probable cause court Thursday morning.

SEE RELATED STORY: Parents charged in death of 2-year-old who reportedly fell down stairs

Brown also faces two additional charges for alleged illegal possession of drugs and a weapon. Documents state he had about five ounces of marijuana and a stolen short-barrel rifle. Bond was set at $2,500 for his drug charge and $15,000 for his weapons charge.

The couple's bond conditions prohibit them from leaving Harris County during their case, they are not allowed to have contact with each other, and cannot be near minors under the age of 17.

For more on this story, follow Rosie Nguyen on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.