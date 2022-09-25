Investigation underway after 2-year-old 'suspiciously' dies at NW Houston home, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a 2-year-old died at a northwest Houston home on Sunday, according to police.

At about 1 p.m., The Houston Police Department Homicide Division said they responded to a call at the 5900 block of Flintlock Road near Fawndale Lane.

Authorities said the 2-year-old child died at the home.

According to police, the death of the 2-year-old seemed suspicious, but the cause of death is still unknown.

ABC13 will update this story as more information becomes available.