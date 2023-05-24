According to HPD, an investigation is still ongoing as detectives are trying to determine what led to the child's deadly fall.

Parents charged in death of 2-year-old who reportedly fell down stairs

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The parents of a 2-year-old who died at a home after reportedly falling down the stairs have now been charged more than eight months later, according to a source close to the investigation.

The parents of Saint Brown were arrested Wednesday and charged with injury to a child, according to authorities.

The medical examiner's office ruled the child's manner of death as a homicide due to multiple blunt force injuries.

Police officers were called to the home in the 5900 block of Flintlock Road in northwest Houston back on Sept. 26, 2022. That day, investigators discovered the child died after falling down the stairs, though it "seemed suspicious."

Investigators were working to determine what led to Saint's fall, and more than half a year later, charges have been filed.