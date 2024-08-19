Former Lone Star College assistant dean of students accused of killing his baby with 'blunt object'

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A former Lone Star College employee is accused of murdering his 6-month-old son last year.

Emmit Eugene Carter, who worked at the college as an assistant dean of students, is being held behind bars on a $300,000 bond.

Carter was charged Friday and made his first court appearance Monday, where his bond was reduced from $600,000.

According to court records, Carter shook and hit his child, Maverick, with a blunt object on July 8, 2023, leading to the baby's death nearly four days later at Texas Children's Hospital.

The child's autopsy ruled the manner of death as a homicide.

On Saturday, Lone Star College told ABC13 it still employed Carter. However, the college said he was no longer working there on Monday.

"What we've alleged is there are blunt force injuries to the child caused by either a blunt object, blunt instrument, or even violent acceleration/deceleration forces," Assistant District Attorney Edward Appelbaum said after Monday's court hearing.

Appelbaum said the reason they pursued a murder charge more than a year after the baby's death was because they wanted to wait for the child's autopsy to be completed and to review all details before they felt confident moving forward.

"It appears (Carter) was the sole caretaker (of the child) at the time," Appelbaum said, adding that the baby's mother was out of town and he was the only one with the child.

ABC13 also heard from Carter's defense attorney, Will Vaughn, who denied the allegations against him.

Vaughn explained that Carter was married to Maverick's mother at the time of the incident, and they lived in the same house. She allegedly left for a trip 24 hours before the baby was taken to the hospital.

The defense claimed that they saw nothing in medical reports that would indicate Maverick's injuries happened during the time frame that he was left solely in his dad's care.

"What happened here is not a crime. It's a horrible tragedy, and there's a lot of mystery to that, but it wasn't a crime," Vaughn said. "The fact that an innocent man like Dr. Carter is having to be here in handcuffs, answering for something he didn't do instead of mourning the death of his child is heartbreaking."

Carter also has a 9-year-old son, with whom he shares custody with a mother different from Maverick's. Vaughn said they all have a great relationship and described Carter as someone with a "clean track record" and an "upstanding member of society."

Carter, 38, has worked in education for nearly two decades and, if convicted, could face up to 99 years in prison.

His next court date is Oct. 16.

