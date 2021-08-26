attempted abduction

Woman tried to abduct HISD student near Herod Elementary School, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston ISD's police department is looking for a woman who they say tried to abduct a child near Herod Elementary School.

The attempted abduction happened Tuesday, Aug. 24, at about 3 p.m. near Hillcroft and Beechnut.

Police said an unknown woman tried to encourage a student to go with her. The student acted fast and went to a crossing guard to report the incident.

Since the incident, additional HISD police officers have been assigned to patrol the area.

"HISD takes these situations very seriously, as the safety of our students is always our top priority," the district wrote in a statement.

A description of the woman wasn't immediately released and it's unclear if she is from the Houston area.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact local authorities.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
