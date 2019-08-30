Chemical leak at Atascocita neighborhood pool forces shelter-in-place order

ATASCOCITA, Texas (KTRK) -- Some residents are being kept in their home as officials work to contain a chemical leak at a neighborhood pool.



The leak was reported shortly after 7 a.m. when neighbors noticed a strange odor on Drew Forest Lane in the Timber Forest subdivision.

Officials with the Atascocita Fire Department believe chlorine has leaked. They're asking people to avoid the area. A shelter-in-place order has been issued for two homes immediately adjoining the pool property.

A hazmat unit is on scene and medic units are on standby. No injuries or illnesses have been reported.

A similar leak happened at the same pool complex in June.
Residents are asked to avoid the area

