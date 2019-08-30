Chemical leak at Atascocita neighborhood pool forces shelter-in-place order

Chemical leak (possibly Chlorine) at Timber Forest Timber subdivision community pool. Address 4850 Drew Forest Lane. Please avoid the area. Adjacent residents to the address have been advised to shelter in place. pic.twitter.com/p5dD7SZncj— Atascocita Fire (@atascocitafire) August 30, 2019
The leak was reported shortly after 7 a.m. when neighbors noticed a strange odor on Drew Forest Lane in the Timber Forest subdivision.
Officials with the Atascocita Fire Department believe chlorine has leaked. They're asking people to avoid the area. A shelter-in-place order has been issued for two homes immediately adjoining the pool property.
A hazmat unit is on scene and medic units are on standby. No injuries or illnesses have been reported.
A similar leak happened at the same pool complex in June.