Shelter-in-place lifted after chemical leak repaired at pool in Atascocita

UPDATE: LEAK REPAIRED— Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) June 18, 2019
The chlorine leak has been repaired and the shelter in place has been cancelled for the Timber Forest Neighborhood.
Follow us at https://t.co/E8STYHMtoE to receive live feeds on crime and arrests in your area. https://t.co/L5jTIklBcU
Officials with the Atascocita Fire Department asked the public to avoid Timber Forest, Parks at Atascocita and the immediate surrounding area at Atascocita Road and Noble Forest Tuesday morning.
A Hazmat unit was on the scene to repair the leak.
HCFMO HAZMAT responded to a muriatic acid leak with @atascocitafire in the area of Drew Forest Ln. The leak has been secured and the shelter in place lifted. pic.twitter.com/oTq5cWGoeQ— Harris Co. FMO (@hcfmo) June 18, 2019
Authorities say a line broke causing the pressurized acid in liquid form to escape. It mixed with water to create a vapor cloud that a passerby noticed.
The pool will be closed for a day for clean up.
RELATED: Chlorine sickens about 50 people in 'freak accident' at Utah pool, police say