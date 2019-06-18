Shelter-in-place lifted after chemical leak repaired at pool in Atascocita

ATASCOCITA, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials have given the all-clear given for residents in Atascocita now that a chemical leak has been repaired. Authorities say muriatic acid was causing a strong order and smoke at the pool.



Officials with the Atascocita Fire Department asked the public to avoid Timber Forest, Parks at Atascocita and the immediate surrounding area at Atascocita Road and Noble Forest Tuesday morning.

A Hazmat unit was on the scene to repair the leak.



Authorities say a line broke causing the pressurized acid in liquid form to escape. It mixed with water to create a vapor cloud that a passerby noticed.

The pool will be closed for a day for clean up.

