28-year-old convicted felon charged with murder 1 month after woman shot to death in NW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man once convicted of attempted murder is now charged in the shooting death of a woman whose body was found in the middle of a northwest Houston neighborhood last month.Early Friday, 28-year-old Brandon Bryant appeared in Harris County Probable Cause Court on a murder charge in connection with the killing of Charity Shirley.According to Houston police, the body of Shirley, 33, was located in the middle of the 2800 block of Vollmer Road, near TC Jester, on the morning of Sept. 2.While authorities have not yet said how they connected Bryant to Shirley's murder, the suspect is being held without bond.Court documents state that Bryant was convicted in Florida for a 2009 attempted murder case. Three years after that, he was convicted in Harris County for a count of felon in possession of a weapon.