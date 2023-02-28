Charges dropped against 3 accused of kidnapping 7 victims from Tomball group home, records show

All seven victims were found safe and returned to the facility unharmed, according to Tomball police.

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- Charges have been dropped against three people accused of kidnapping seven group home residents in Tomball last year, according to records.

On June 24, 2022, Tomball police responded to a kidnapping of seven victims from the Gods People's Group Home at 600 Mason Street at about 7 p.m.

The next day, Ebony Nikkisha Polk, 47; Henry Wayne Polk, 47; and Genae Christine Segura, 49, were arrested, and all seven victims were found safe and returned to the facility unharmed.

The three were charged with seven counts of kidnapping. However, those charges have been dropped due to "insufficient evidence," court documents read.

The group home's operator told ABC13 in 2022 that a staffer helped orchestrate the kidnapping while she was running an errand. The operator said that a worker told her over the phone that the residents had to be moved because there was a gas leak in the area, but when she rushed to the home, there was no leak, but seven residents were gone.

According to court records, probable cause exists, but the case cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.