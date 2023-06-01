Murder, intoxication assault charges dismissed in rollover crash that killed 1-year-old, docs show

Investigators said none of the children were properly restrained. There was reportedly one car seat inside the vehicle, but it was in the trunk. Two children and one adult were ejected, police said.

HOUSTON Texas (KTRK) -- Court records show that a driver's charges were dismissed in the case involving a rollover crash on the North Freeway that left a 1-year-old girl dead and three other children hurt.

Charges against Deadrian Aundre Baker, 33, including murder and two counts of intoxication assault, appear to have been dismissed due to "incomplete lab results."

Baker was previously accused of being intoxicated when he lost control of the vehicle he was driving on I-45 near Veteran's Memorial Drive on the night of March 12.

Video from the aftermath of the crash shows a black Honda Crosstour smashed up and surrounded by debris.

A witness told HPD the Honda somehow lost control, slammed into the concrete barrier, then flipped several times.

Inside the car were seven people total -- four children who are all siblings, two adult passengers, and the adult driver, who was later identified as Baker.

Two of the children were ejected from the car, according to HPD. A 1-year-old girl was killed, and a 3-year-old boy and a 29-year-old man were in critical condition, police said.

Investigators said the two other children -- a 10-year-old boy and a 5-year-old boy-- were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Baker and a 31-year-old woman -- the children's mother -- were not injured, police said.

Investigators said none of the children were properly restrained. There was reportedly one car seat inside the vehicle, but it was in the trunk.

Baker was detained at the scene, and a field sobriety test was conducted, police reported in March.

Investigators determined he was intoxicated and was subsequently jailed and charged following the crash until the charges were dismissed.

Authorities have not provided additional information on the case.

