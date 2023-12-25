Man's second DWI leads to intoxication manslaughter charge, records reveal he's a repeat offender

Edwardo Delgado has been charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, following a fatal crash earlier this week.

Edwardo Delgado has been charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, following a fatal crash earlier this week.

Edwardo Delgado has been charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, following a fatal crash earlier this week.

Edwardo Delgado has been charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, following a fatal crash earlier this week.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Edwardo Delgado has been charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, following a fatal crash earlier this week, and records show he was already out on bond for his second DWI.

The crash happened on I-56 and North Main Street on Friday at 2:30 a.m. According to police, Delgado lost control of the SUV, and slammed into a wall and pole, before rolling over.

A woman who was also in the same car died. According to court documents he tried to blame the crash on the woman in his statements to witnesses and law enforcement.

It is not the first time Delgado is accused of drinking and getting behind the wheel, he was convicted of DWI in 2012.

Then in 2021, he was charged with DWI for a second time. When this week's crash happened, he had been out on bond for that charge. Records revealed his bond was initially set at just $100.

In 2022, he violated his bond conditions after getting a portable alcohol monitor violation. Records show he had been in "bond forfeiture status" since.

Delgado is now being held on a $250,000 bond.

For updates on this story, follow Brooke Taylor on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.