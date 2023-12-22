Woman dies after SUV slams into wall, rolls over on I-45 at Main St., causing early morning closure

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- All northbound lanes of I-45 at Main Street were shut down as police investigated a fatal crash that happened overnight, according to officials.

Houston Police Department units were dispatched around 2:30 a.m. for a single-car accident near the North Freeway.

Once officers arrived at the scene, an SUV was found crashed with two victims, a man and a woman, inside.

According to Houston police, the man reportedly lost control of the SUV and then slammed into the wall before rolling over.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man was transported to the hospital.

The lanes were closed for at least five hours as police were on the scene before reopening around 8 a.m. on Friday.

HPD said the man was evaluated at the hospital to determine if he was intoxicated.

